Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Premier Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 3.1% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 630.2% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.39. 2,134,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,135,902. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.66. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.99.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,074 shares in the company, valued at $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,134 shares of company stock worth $10,478,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

