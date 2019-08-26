Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives $76.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.13.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.85. 376,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,616. Paychex has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $40,802.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $63,001.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Paychex by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 48,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.