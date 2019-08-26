Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 615 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 59.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.22. 143,797 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.93. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

