Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 259 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

WP Carey stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,670. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $89.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

