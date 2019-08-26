Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 121,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 245,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 33,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

RWK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 24,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,622. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $65.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.