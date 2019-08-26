Patientory (PTOY) Market Cap Reaches $664,360.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Patientory has a market cap of $664,360.00 and approximately $928.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Bittrex and Liqui. In the last week, Patientory has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00251505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.10 or 0.01290470 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00095009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory launched on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

