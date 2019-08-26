Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 582 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212,570 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,498 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $197,884,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,976,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 604,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,808,000 after acquiring an additional 419,034 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,122 shares of company stock valued at $47,516,807. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,023. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.56. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $222.65. The company has a market capitalization of $243.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

