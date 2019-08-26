Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 338 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

IGSB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 295,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,782. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $53.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88.

