Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,741,000 after acquiring an additional 48,080 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 859,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,736,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 733,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,205,000 after acquiring an additional 114,203 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $96.17. 580,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,433. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.62 and a 12 month high of $102.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average of $98.56.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

