Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $39.57. 224,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,841,977. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96.

