Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,196.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 476,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,146,000 after acquiring an additional 455,838 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 409,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,536,000 after acquiring an additional 287,206 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8,638.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 168,529 shares during the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,555,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,891.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 130,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 126,109 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.73. 17,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,980. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

