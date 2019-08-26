Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,492 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.8% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,900,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $850,410,000 after purchasing an additional 305,148 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $176.60. 150,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,191,987. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $184.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.56. The company has a market cap of $357.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura raised their price target on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

