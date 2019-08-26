Parkgene Tops One Day Volume of $6,182.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. Parkgene has a total market cap of $624,939.00 and $6,182.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parkgene has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00251599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.01265128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00094975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.