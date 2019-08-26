Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.09. 58,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average is $124.99. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

