Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.49 on Monday, reaching $132.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,100. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

