Pandacoin (PND) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Pandacoin has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech

Pandacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

