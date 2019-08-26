Palladium Partners LLC Sells 851 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 28,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.32. 2,018,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,758,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

