Palladium Partners LLC Invests $5.54 Million in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 347.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 680.6% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 115.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,461. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,080,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $6,756,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

