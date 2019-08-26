Palladium Partners LLC Increases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,916,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,187,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,441,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,243,000 after buying an additional 38,062 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in AutoZone by 157.0% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,780,000 after buying an additional 396,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,182,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AutoZone by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 333,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,286,000 after buying an additional 72,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,140.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,206.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,061.25.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.05, for a total value of $1,624,777.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,438.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,021.86, for a total value of $255,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,244.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,510 shares of company stock worth $13,887,641 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $6.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,072.22. The company had a trading volume of 89,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,123.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1,039.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $705.01 and a 52-week high of $1,186.60.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

