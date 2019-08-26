Palladium Partners LLC Has $14.26 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Rinet Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 121,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 481.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 655,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 22,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $62.58. 10,812,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,142,949. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

