Palladium Partners LLC Has $11.44 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 326.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,054,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,944,000 after buying an additional 384,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $510,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,744 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.60.

