Palladium Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 44,174 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,174 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $855,052,000 after acquiring an additional 74,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,461,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $229,293,000 after buying an additional 92,149 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,311,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $205,784,000 after buying an additional 75,676 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $188,386,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,712 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,152,000 after buying an additional 72,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,821. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.91 and a twelve month high of $199.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $576,160.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total transaction of $386,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,203 shares of company stock worth $1,590,308. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

