P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. P & F Industries has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P & F Industries stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.20% of P & F Industries worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About P & F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

