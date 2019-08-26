Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,143.36

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,143.36 and traded as high as $1,358.00. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at $1,348.00, with a volume of 29,806 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,460 ($19.08) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,245 ($16.27).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,324.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.06 million and a PE ratio of 25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.