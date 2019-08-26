Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) Insider Acquires £2,673.02 in Stock

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Lorenzo Tallarigo acquired 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,673.02 ($3,492.77).

Lorenzo Tallarigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Lorenzo Tallarigo acquired 368 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £2,686.40 ($3,510.26).

On Wednesday, June 26th, Lorenzo Tallarigo acquired 370 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £2,671.40 ($3,490.66).

Shares of OXB stock opened at GBX 636 ($8.31) on Monday. Oxford BioMedica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 581 ($7.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 930 ($12.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 685.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 694.94. The company has a market cap of $488.24 million and a PE ratio of 58.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXB. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

