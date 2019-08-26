Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.92, approximately 672,581 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,489,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 159,300.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $36,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 37.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

