Open Platform (OPEN) Market Capitalization Hits $814,802.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $814,802.00 and approximately $1,862.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00251973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.01291931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00094988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000412 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 718,950,534 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

