OP Coin Price Hits $0.0000 (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, OP Coin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. OP Coin has a market cap of $37,447.00 and $1.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OP Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025358 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002441 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00163301 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000762 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,212.22 or 0.99451744 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002629 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00036008 BTC.

OP Coin Profile

OP Coin (CRYPTO:OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here . OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info . The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OP Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

