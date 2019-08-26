On.Live Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded down 46.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One On.Live token can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. On.Live has a market capitalization of $390,222.00 and approximately $385.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, On.Live has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $513.43 or 0.04974206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00045087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (CRYPTO:ONL) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

