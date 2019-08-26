Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Olympic Steel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $429.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Olympic Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Olympic Steel will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 2.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 356.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 25.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 39.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 87,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

