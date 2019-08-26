Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) VP Cheryl A. Jones Sells 3,250 Shares

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) VP Cheryl A. Jones sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $74,262.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ORI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,720. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,972,000 after acquiring an additional 612,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,276,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,153,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,953,000 after purchasing an additional 42,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 258,303 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,778,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,132,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

