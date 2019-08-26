OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 676 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,567 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.2% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total transaction of $799,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,568.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,310 shares in the company, valued at $12,344,654.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.70. The company had a trading volume of 55,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,144. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.26. The stock has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $284.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.04.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

