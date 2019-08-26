OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $59,355,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,763,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,375,000 after purchasing an additional 374,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,430.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 309,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after purchasing an additional 212,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,083,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after purchasing an additional 196,042 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

VNO traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,679. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $77.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 139.71%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

