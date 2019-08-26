OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 244.4% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,380.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,676. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $270.93. 342,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,394. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

