Obyte Price Reaches $24.11 on Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $16.96 million and approximately $15,046.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.11 or 0.00232993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00251599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.29 or 0.01265128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00094975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

