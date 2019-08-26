Obyte (GBYTE) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Obyte has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $17.40 million and approximately $6,400.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.74 or 0.00239105 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia.

About Obyte

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

