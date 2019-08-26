Obyte (GBYTE) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Obyte has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $17.40 million and approximately $6,400.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.74 or 0.00239105 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00253685 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009699 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.01296007 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000670 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002626 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020233 BTC.
- NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00094521 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
About Obyte
Obyte Coin Trading
Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.
