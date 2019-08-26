Oasis City (OSC) Price Up 63.8% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis City (CURRENCY:OSC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Oasis City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Hotbit and BitForex. Oasis City has a market capitalization of $118.39 million and approximately $466,772.00 worth of Oasis City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis City has traded up 63.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Oasis City Token Profile

Oasis City is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2013. Oasis City’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,083,924,116 tokens. The official website for Oasis City is www.oasiscity.io/en . Oasis City’s official message board is medium.com/@oasiscity . Oasis City’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Oasis City Token Trading

Oasis City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

