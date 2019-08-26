Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Shares Sold by Steelhead Partners LLC

Steelhead Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Steelhead Partners LLC owned about 0.62% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 100.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 956,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 79.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 431,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

OCSI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.25. 1,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,073. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

OCSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

