NYL Investors LLC Buys 3,200 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.2% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT remained flat at $$91.75 on Monday. 41,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,555. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.95 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

