Nvwm LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nvwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,772. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

