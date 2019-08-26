Nvwm LLC Sells 83 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of IYT traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $176.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,663 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.73. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

