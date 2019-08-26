Nvwm LLC Raises Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Workday by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,716,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,680,974,000 after acquiring an additional 552,280 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 31,200.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,011,000 after buying an additional 518,869 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth about $59,187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Workday by 211.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,870,000 after buying an additional 249,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth about $30,087,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Workday to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.88.

In related news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $718,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total transaction of $57,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 756,292 shares of company stock valued at $154,605,671 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.21. 51,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,500. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.71 and a beta of 1.54. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.21 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.