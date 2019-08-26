Nvwm LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 28.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,771,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,204,000 after buying an additional 391,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,347,000 after purchasing an additional 335,835 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Clorox by 152.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 211,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 127,816 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 65.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 118,660 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Clorox by 41.1% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 402,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 117,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,011 shares of company stock worth $4,575,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $156.59. 34,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.89. Clorox Co has a one year low of $141.53 and a one year high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.