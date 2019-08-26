Nvwm LLC Invests $719,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,028 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 487,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,350,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In other news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.11. 427,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,449. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

