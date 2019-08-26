Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 113,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $218,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.13. 9,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.95. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 0.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $292.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.17, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $650,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,905 shares of company stock worth $20,052,806. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

