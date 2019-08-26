Nvwm LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,150.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.25. The company had a trading volume of 92,917 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.00. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.