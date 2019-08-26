Nvwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.9% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,647,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $313.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,627 shares of company stock valued at $8,697,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $284.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

