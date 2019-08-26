Nvwm LLC Buys 1,223 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.85. 115,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,770. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.12. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average is $88.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

