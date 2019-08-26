NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Hold Rating at Nomura

Nomura reiterated their hold rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Summit Redstone lowered shares of NVIDIA to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.57 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.45. 7,837,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,680,078. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.03 and its 200 day moving average is $163.88. The firm has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.07. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,236 shares of company stock valued at $15,712,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,475.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,002,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,660 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 104.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,055 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,981,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,373,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22,776.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,372,000 after acquiring an additional 879,856 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

