Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.13

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.13 and traded as high as $15.99. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 5,509 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXR. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 380.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 37,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,724 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 7.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 194,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 19.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 53,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 9.7% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

